SAVE FOODS, INC. (OTCMKTS:SAFO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Appointment of Director

On July 15, 2020, the board of directors of Save Foods, Inc. (the “Board” and the “Company”, respectively) appointed Mr. Joachim Fuchs to serve as a member of the Board and to fill a vacancy following the resignation of Mr. Doron Shorrer, whose resignation from the Board was reported on Form 8-K on June 23, 2020. Below is a description of Mr. Fuch’s relevant business experience:

The biography for Mr. Fuchs is as follows:

Mr. Joachim Fuchs is an experienced high tech executive and entrepreneur, with over 40 years of experience in the technology and manufacturing industries. In 1977, Mr. Fuchs took an active role in the founding of Toptex in Germany and later, in 1996, Advanced Refueling Systems (A.R.S.) in Israel. Additionally, Mr. Fuchs has vast experience in the cyber security and smart card industries, specifically as Vice President of Business Development at Athena Smartcard Solutions, which role he held from 2001 up through its acquisition by NXP Semiconductors in 2015. Following the acquisition, Mr. Fuchs continued at NXP Semiconductors as a Senior Director and Management Consultant until 2018.

Family Relationships

Mr. Fuchs does not have a family relationship with any of the current officers or directors of the Company.

Related Party Transactions

There are no related party transactions reportable under Item 5.02 of Form 8-K and Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.



About SAVE FOODS, INC. (OTCMKTS:SAFO)

Save Foods Inc, formerly Pimi Agro Cleantech Inc, is an Israel-based company primarily engaged in the agricultural chemicals manufacture. The Company focuses on the development of ecologically-friendly solutions for pre- and post-harvest treatment of fruits and vegetables. The Company’s technology platform is based on a formulation of stabilized hydrogen peroxide (STHP). Its solutions range includes: Storage, offering SpuDefender that protects crops from diseases and deterioration during the storage period; Seeds, providing SeedGuard, which defends seeds against pathogens between storage and planting time, and Shelf Life, supplying CropDefender, which controls crops immune system in supermarkets and customer’s homes.