MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On July 13, 2020, to the Agreement (as defined below), Ren Ren resigned as Global Chairman of MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (the “Company” or “MYOS”) and as a member of its board of directors, effective immediately.

On July 13, 2020, the Company entered into a settlement agreement (the “Agreement”) with RENS Technology Inc. (“RENS”), Mr. Ren and Joseph Mannello to settle all claims in connection with all pending litigation matters between the parties (the “Claims”). to the Agreement, the parties agreed to file the appropriate documentation in the Nevada and New York courts to dismiss the Claims within five days of the execution of the Agreement. In addition, RENS and Mr. Ren agreed to: (i) vote all of their shares of common stock of the Company (“Common Stock”) in favor of the transactions contemplated by that certain Agreement and Plan of Merger and Reorganization (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among the Company, MedAvail, Inc. (“MedAvail”) and Matrix Merger Sub, Inc. (the “Merger”); and (ii) waive and forfeit any right to receive any ownership interest in the private company (which will include the assets and liabilities for the Company’s existing muscle health business) to be spun-out from the Company in connection with the Merger. RENS also agreed that, simultaneous with the closing of the Merger, it will deliver its warrant to purchase 375,000 shares of Common Stock to the Company for cancellation or, if the warrant cannot be located, execute documents necessary to ensure that the warrant is cancelled. The Agreement further provides that Mr. Ren will resign as the Company’s Global Chairman and as a member of the Company’s board of directors upon the execution of the Agreement. The Agreement also includes mutual releases by the parties against each other for any claims or actions (including the Claims) through the date of the Agreement.

On July 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the Agreement. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

About MYOS RENS TECHNOLOGY INC. (NASDAQ:MYOS)

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS), formerly MYOS Corporation, is an early-stage bionutrition and biotherapeutics company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of products that improve muscle health and function essential for the management of sarcopenia, cachexia and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional supplements, functional foods, therapeutic products, and other technologies for maintaining the health and performance of muscle tissue. MYOS is evaluating the modulation of myostatin. Its research is focused on developing strategies and therapeutic interventions to address muscle related conditions, including sarcopenia, cachexia, and inherited and acquired muscle diseases. The Company, through its subsidiary, holds the intellectual property pertaining to Fortetropin, which is a dietary supplement.