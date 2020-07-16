MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. (NASDAQ:MRLN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On July 15, 2020, Marlin Business Services Corp. (the “Company”) implemented a reduction in force that affected approximately 25 employees. The Company also announced that the previously disclosed employee furlough will end effective July 20, 2020, such that all remaining furloughed employees not impacted by the reduction in force have been notified of their return to the workforce on that date.

The Company does not expect the reduction in force to impact its ability to grow origination volume when general business and economic conditions permit. The Company will provide further detail regarding its origination growth strategy on its second quarter 2020 earnings call.

