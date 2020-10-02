Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Story continues below

About Qumu Corporation (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation (Qumu) is an enterprise video content management software company. The Company is engaged in providing tools businesses need to create, manage, secure, deliver and measure their videos. The Company operates through the enterprise video content management software business segment. Its video content management software solutions allow organizations to create, capture, organize and deliver content across the extended enterprise to a range of end points, including mobile devices and thick or thin clients. Qumu’s video platform supports both live and on-demand streaming. The Qumu platform is a video content management software solution that can be deployed as a perpetual software license, a term software license or a cloud-hosted software as a service (SaaS). Qumu Capture Studio is a portable software-enabled device that records, edits and publishes video and presentation content.