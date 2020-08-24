SEC Filings SANUWAVE HEALTH, INC. (OTCMKTS:SNWV) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Asset Purchase Agreement and License Agreement with Celularity Inc.

On August 6, 2020, SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an asset purchase agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”) with Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”) to which the Company acquired Celularity’s UltraMIST assets (the “Assets”). The aggregate consideration paid for the Assets was $24,000,000, which consisted of (i) a cash payment of $18,890,000, (ii) the issuance of a promissory note to Celularity in the principal amount of $4,000,000 (the “Seller Note”), and (iii) a credit of $1,110,000 for the previous payment made by the Company to Celularity to that certain letter of intent between the Company and Celularity dated June 7, 2020. The closing of the transaction occurred on August 6, 2020.

In connection with the Asset Purchase Agreement, on August 6, 2020, the Company entered into a license and marketing agreement with Celularity to which Celularity granted to the Company a license to the Celularity wound care biologic products, Biovance® and Interfyl® (the “License Agreement”). The License Agreement provides the Company with an exclusive license to use, market, distribute and sell Biovance® in the Field (as defined in the License Agreement) in the Territory (as defined in the License Agreement), and a non-exclusive license to use, market, distribute and sell Interfyl® in the Field in the Territory. The License Agreement has an initial five year term, after which it automatically renews for additional one year periods, unless either party gives written notice at least 180 days prior to the expiration of the current term.

Lake Street Capital Markets provided a fairness opinion to the Company’s Board of Directors in connection with the transaction.

The foregoing descriptions of the Asset Purchase Agreement and License Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the Asset Purchase Agreement and License Agreement, which are filed as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Seller Note

As noted above, on August 6, 2020, the Company issued the Seller Note to Celularity in the principal amount of $4,000,000. The Seller Note has a maturity date of August 6, 2021 and accrues interest at a rate equal to 12.0% per annum. In the event that the Seller Note has not been repaid prior to January 1, 2021, Celularity may elect to convert the outstanding principal amount plus any accrued but unpaid interest thereon into shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”) at a conversion price of $0.10 per share.

The foregoing description of the Seller Note does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Seller Note, which is filed as Exhibit 10.3, and is incorporated herein by reference.

Securities Purchase Agreement

On August 6, 2020, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain accredited investors (the “Purchasers”) for the sale by the Company in a private placement (the “Private Placement”) of an aggregate of 123,550,000 shares of Common Stock (the “Private Placement Shares”) and accompanying Class E Warrants to purchase up to an additional 123,550,000 shares of Common Stock (the “Warrants”), at a purchase price of $0.20 per Private Placement Share and accompanying Warrant. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.25 per share and a three year term. The closing of the Private Placement occurred on August 6, 2020.