mPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On August 17, 2020, mPhase Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a second amendment (the “Second Amendment”) to the Judgement Settlement Agreement dated December 10, 2018 (the “Settlement Agreement”) with John M. Fife, an individual (“Lender”) whereby the Company issued a convertible promissory note in the principal amount of $300,000 (the “Note”) to repay the amounts still outstanding under the Settlement Agreement.

The Note matures on August 17, 2021, bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum, requires certain monthly minimum cash payments as specified in the Note, and is convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a conversion price as specified in the Note. The Note may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to maturity without penalty. The Company satisfied the initial cash payment as specified in the Note.

The foregoing description of the Second Amendment and Note does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the form of those documents, which are attached as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and are hereby incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Reference is made to the disclosure under Item 1.01 above which is hereby incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Reference is made to the disclosure under Item 1.01 above which is hereby incorporated in this Item 3.02 by reference.

The Note has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state, and was offered and issued in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act afforded by Section 4(a)(2) thereof.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

10.1 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement and Note

MPHASE TECHNOLOGIES INC Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 SECOND AMENDMENT TO JUDGMENT SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT THIS SECOND AMENDMENT TO JUDGMENT SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT (this “Amendment”) is entered into as of August 17,…

About mPHASE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:XDSL)

mPhase Technologies, Inc. is focused on marketing its automotive battery jump starter designed for the mass market and developing new smart surface products through the sciences of microfluidics, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and nanotechnology. The Company is engaged in commercializing its nanotechnology-enabled product for military and commercial applications-The Smart NanoBattery providing Power On Command. Its battery technology, based on the phenomenon of electrowetting, offers a way to store energy and manage power. The platform technology behind the Smart NanoBattery is a porous nanostructured material used to repel and precisely control the flow of liquids. The material has a Smart Surface that can be designed for other product applications, including medical oxygen generation, hot/cold packs and emergency lighting. As of December 31, 2015, the Company had completed a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer Program (STTR) grant.