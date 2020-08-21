AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing
Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On August 20, 2020, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), because the Company’s stockholders’ equity of $(797,450) as reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 was below the required minimum of $2.5 million, and because, as of August 19, 2020, the Company did not meet the alternative compliance standards, relating to the market value of listed securities of $35 million or net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or in two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years.
The Company has 45 calendar days from August 20, 2020, or through Monday, October 5, 2020, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from August 20, 2020, or through Tuesday, February 16, 2021, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, the Company will have the right to appeal such decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.
The Company intends to submit to Nasdaq, within the requisite time period, a plan to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan or that the Company will be able to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) or maintain compliance with any other Nasdaq requirement in the future.
The Company, by filing this Form 8-K, discloses its receipt of the notification from Nasdaq in accordance with Listing Rule 5810(b).
About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Story continues below

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101. MS1819 is an acid-resistant secreted lipase produced by Yarrowia lipolytica, known as LIP2, that the Company is developing through recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), associated with chronic pancreatitis (CP) and cystic fibrosis (CF). AZX1101 is a recombinant-lactamase combination of bacterial origin under development for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections by resistant bacterial strains induced by parenteral administration of b-lactam antibiotics (known as nosocomial infections), as well as the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD).

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR