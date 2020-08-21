SEC Filings AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On August 20, 2020, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with the minimum stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, under Listing Rule 5550(b)(1), because the Company’s stockholders’ equity of $(797,450) as reported in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020 was below the required minimum of $2.5 million, and because, as of August 19, 2020, the Company did not meet the alternative compliance standards, relating to the market value of listed securities of $35 million or net income from continuing operations of $500,000 in the most recently completed fiscal year or in two of the last three most recently completed fiscal years.

The Company has 45 calendar days from August 20, 2020, or through Monday, October 5, 2020, to submit to Nasdaq a plan to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from August 20, 2020, or through Tuesday, February 16, 2021, to regain compliance. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, the Company will have the right to appeal such decision to a Nasdaq hearings panel.

The Company intends to submit to Nasdaq, within the requisite time period, a plan to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1). There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan or that the Company will be able to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) or maintain compliance with any other Nasdaq requirement in the future.

The Company, by filing this Form 8-K, discloses its receipt of the notification from Nasdaq in accordance with Listing Rule 5810(b).