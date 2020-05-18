SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:SD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 — Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On May 18, 2020, SandRidge Energy, Inc. issued a press release announcing financial and operational results for the period ended March 31, 2020. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
99.1 Press release issued May 18, 2020 announcing financial and operational results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
SANDRIDGE ENERGY INC Exhibit
