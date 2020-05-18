SEC Filings Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 18, 2020, Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing (1) that the Company will host its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders online on June 2, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Meeting”), and (2) certain financial results as described in the next paragraph. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

As previously reported, the Company is undertaking a restatement of prior financial statements and is not currently reporting its regular financial results until the restatement has been completed. For this reason, the press release includes only certain limited financial results, primarily relating to sales, cash and strategic initiatives, for fiscal year 2019 and the three months ended March 31, 2019.

In addition, because of the pending restatement, the Company is unable to solicit stockholder votes for the 2020 Annual Meeting by proxy statement. In connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting, the Company has produced an information statement, including a description of the proposals to be voted upon at the 2020 Annual Meeting and other Company information that would typically be included in an proxy statement for an annual stockholders meeting. A copy of the Company’s meeting notice and information statement is attached as Exhibit 99.2. The attached information statement is not a proxy statement or a solicitation of shareholder votes by proxy; stockholders will need to attend the webcast of the Company’s Annual Meeting in order to cast their votes on these proposals.

Forward Looking Statements

