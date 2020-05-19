SEC Filings SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. (NYSE:SD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On May 15, 2020, SandRidge Realty LLC (“SandRidge Realty”), a wholly owned subsidiary of SandRidge Energy Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Real Estate Purchase and Sale Agreement, dated May 15, 2020, by and between Robinson Park, LLC and SandRidge Realty (the “Purchase and Sale Agreement”) providing for the sale of the Company’s 30-story office tower and annex with parking and ancillary uses (the “Property”) located at 123 Robert S. Kerr, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73102.

to the Purchase and Sale Agreement, the sale price of the Property is $35,500,000. The Purchase and Sale Agreement contains representations, warranties and covenants that are customary of real estate purchase and sale agreements. The transaction is expected to close during the quarter ending September 30, 2020.

A copy of the Purchase and Sale Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated by reference herein. The foregoing description of the Purchase and Sale Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to Exhibit 10.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.