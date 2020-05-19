Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMAO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07
On May 18, 2020, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”) for which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. A quorum of stockholders was present, consisting of a total of 565,386 shares or 71.3% of shares outstanding. The following items were voted on during the Meeting:
1. Election of Directors
The seven nominees listed below were elected and the results of the election were as follows:
2. Approval, By Non-Binding Vote, On the Compensation of the Named Executive Officers (Say-On-Pay)
In accordance with the requirements of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (“the Act”), the Company asked stockholders to provide advisory (non-binding) approval of executive compensation as described in the “Executive Compensation Discussion and Analysis” section of the 2020 proxy statement. The results of the election were as follows:
About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMAO)
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which through its bank subsidiary, The Farmers & Merchants State Bank (the Bank), provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses through its offices in Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The Bank engages in general commercial banking business, which include commercial, agricultural and residential mortgage, consumer and credit card lending activities. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists of loans made to customers in the farming industry, such as farm land, farm equipment, livestock and operating loans for seed, fertilizer and feed. Other types of lending activities include loans for home improvements, and loans for such items as autos, trucks, recreational vehicles and motorcycles. It also provides checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits. The Bank provides online banking access for consumer and business customers.
