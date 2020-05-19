Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMAO) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On May 18, 2020, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (the “Company”) held its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Meeting”) for which the Board of Directors solicited proxies. A quorum of stockholders was present, consisting of a total of 565,386 shares or 71.3% of shares outstanding. The following items were voted on during the Meeting:

1. Election of Directors

The seven nominees listed below were elected and the results of the election were as follows:

2. Approval, By Non-Binding Vote, On the Compensation of the Named Executive Officers (Say-On-Pay)

In accordance with the requirements of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (“the Act”), the Company asked stockholders to provide advisory (non-binding) approval of executive compensation as described in the “Executive Compensation Discussion and Analysis” section of the 2020 proxy statement. The results of the election were as follows: