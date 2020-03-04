SEC Filings BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On February 28, 2020, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) amended its existing term loan facility (the “Facility”) by entering into that certain Fifth Amendment to Credit and Guaranty Agreement (the “Amendment”), by and among the Company, as borrower, certain of the Company’s subsidiaries, as guarantors, the lenders party thereto, and HPS Investment Partners, LLC, in its capacity as administrative agent.

to the Amendment, the Company will not be subject to the Facility’s quarterly Total Net Leverage Ratio covenant from and after the time, and then for so long as, the principal balance level under the Facility is less than $45 million.

The foregoing description of the material terms of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ending March 28, 2020.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 4, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the transactions described in Items 1.01 and 8.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On February 28, 2020, the Company, through certain of its subsidiaries, completed a sale‑leaseback transaction (the “Sale-Leaseback Transaction”) with affiliates of AIC Ventures L.P. (collectively, the “Buyer”) with respect to the Company’s warehouse facilities located in Elkhart, Indiana, for net proceeds of approximately $7.5 million. Net proceeds of the Sale-Leaseback Transaction were used to repay indebtedness under the Company’s term loan facility.

The Sale-Leaseback Transaction was completed to customary real estate transaction closing documents between certain subsidiaries of the Company and the Buyer. Upon completion of the Sale-Leaseback Transaction, a subsidiary of the Company entered into a long-term lease on the property for a fifteen-year initial term with multiple five-year renewal options.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

The following exhibits are attached with this Current Report on Form 8-K: