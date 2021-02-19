ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST, INC. (NYSE:RGT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Non-Fundamental Investment Policy Change. On February 18, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc., a registered closed-end management investment company (the “ Fund ”), approved a change to one of its non-fundamental investment policies. Currently, the Fund must invest at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies headquartered in at least three countries outside the United States. The Board approved reducing such percentage from 65% to 40% of the Fund’s net assets, effective on or about May 1, 2021.

On February 19, 2021, the Fund issued a press release in connection with the adoption of the amended non-fundamental investment policy.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated February 19, 2021



ROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST, INC. Exhibit

EX-99 2 ex99-1.htm PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – February 19,…

To view the full exhibit click here