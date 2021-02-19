DAKOTA TERRITORY RESOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement



Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (Dakota) is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company maintains ownership of three mineral properties located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties, all of which are located in the heart of the Homestake District and cover a total of approximately 3,060 acres. Its Blind Gold Property consists of a group of over 110 unpatented lode-mining claims covering approximately 2,020 acres. Its Homestake Paleoplacer Property consists of a total of approximately 224.4 mineral acres covering approximately 3,100 feet of the projected northward extension of the Homestake Paleoplacer Channel Trend in the western portion of Lawrence County, the United States. Its City Creek Property consists of a group of approximately 20 unpatented lode-mining claims covering approximately 390 acres.