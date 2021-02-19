OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Item 1.01
OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
EX-10.1 2 ofsccpwbblaamendmentfeb21.htm EX-10.1 DocumentExhibit 10.1AMENDMENT NUMBER FOUR TO BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT AND OTHER RELATED DOCUMENTSTHIS AMENDMENT NUMBER FOUR TO BUSINESS LOAN AGREEMENT AND OTHER RELATED DOCUMENTS (this “Amendment”),…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS)
OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities. The Company may make investments directly or through OFS SBIC I, LP (SBIC I LP), its investment company subsidiary. It focuses on investments in loans, in which OFS Advisor’s investment professionals have expertise, including investments in first-lien, unitranche, second-lien, and mezzanine loans and, to a lesser extent, on warrants and other equity securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC (OFS Advisor).