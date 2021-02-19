SEC Filings OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01

Amendment to Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility

On February 17, 2021, OFS Capital Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), executed an amendment (the “Secured Revolver Amendment”) to its Business Loan Agreement with Pacific Western Bank, as lender (“PacWest”), to which PacWest provides the Company with a senior secured revolving credit facility (as amended from time to time, the “PWB Credit Facility”) for general corporate purposes including investment funding.

The Secured Revolver Amendment, among other things: (i) increases the maximum amount available under the PWB Credit Facility from $20.0 million to $25.0 million; (ii) decreases the interest rate floor from 5.25% per annum to 5.00% per annum; (iii) revises the covenant restricting net losses, such that on each quarterly testing period, commencing on December 31, 2020, the Company shall not have incurred quarterly net losses (income after adjustments to the investment portfolio for gains and losses, realized and unrealized, also shown as net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations) in excess of $1,000,000, in three of the trailing four quarters; and (iv) extends the maturity date from February 28, 2021 to February 28, 2023.

The foregoing description of the Secured Revolver Amendment is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by the full text of: (i) such amendment; and (ii) the Change in Terms Agreement by and between the Company and PacWest dated as of February 17, 2021, which are filed as exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2, respectively, and are incorporated by reference herein.

