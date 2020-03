On March 26, 2020, Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

On March 26, 2020, the Special Committee of the Board of Directors (the “Special Committee”) of the Company authorized the voluntary delisting and deregistration of the Company’s common stock upon determining that such actions are in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders. On March 26, 2020, the Company delivered written notice to the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) that the Company intends to voluntarily delist its common stock, par value $.01, from the NYSE. On or about April 6, 2020, the Company intends to file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to voluntarily delist the Company’s common stock from the NYSE and withdraw the Company’s common stock from registration under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). After effectiveness of the Form 25 on or about April 17, 2020, the Company intends to file a Form 15 with the SEC to terminate the registration of its common stock under Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act. As a result, the Company expects that the last trading day of its common stock on the NYSE will be on or about April 16, 2020. Immediately upon the filing of the Form 15 with the SEC, the Company will no longer be obligated to file certain Exchange Act reports with the SEC.

Following delisting and deregistration, the Company expects that its common stock will be traded on over-the-counter markets. However, the Company cannot provide any assurance that trading of its common stock will continue in the future on any over-the-counter trading market.