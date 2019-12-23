SEC Filings RGC RESOURCES, INC. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

RGC RESOURCES, INC. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01. ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT.

On December 23, 2019, RGC Midstream, LLC (\”Midstream\”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of RGC Resources, Inc. (\”Resources\”), entered into the Third Amendment to Credit Agreement (the \”Amendment\”) and amendments to the related Promissory Notes (the \”Notes\”) with Atlantic Union Bank and Truist Bank (collectively the \”Banks\”). The Amendment modifies the original Credit Agreement and prior amendments between Midstream and the Banks by increasing the total borrowing capacity to $41,000,000 from its current limit of $26,000,000 and extends the maturity date to December 29, 2022. The Amendment retained all of the other provisions contained in the prior amendments including the interest rate on the Notes based on 30-day LIBOR plus 1.35%.

The proceeds from the increased borrowing capacity will be used to provide the ongoing financing for Midstream\’s investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, LLC.

The Guaranty previously entered into by Resources in favor of the Banks remains in effect as well as all previous representations, warranties and covenants.

The information required by this Item 2.03 is set forth in Item 1.01 above in respect of the Note, which is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENT AND EXHIBITS.

(d) Exhibits.