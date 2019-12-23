ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Files An 8-K Other Events

On December 23, 2019, Isabella Bank Corporation (the \”Corporation\”) issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase authorization of an additional two hundred fifty thousand>(250,000) common shares, to the Corporation\’s publicly announced common stock repurchase plan.

Isabella Bank Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Isabella Bank, has approximately 30 banking offices located throughout Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm and Saginaw counties. The Company offers a range of banking services to businesses, institutions and individuals. Its lending activities include loans for commercial and agricultural operating and real estate purposes, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. Deposit services offered include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and Internet banking, electronic bill pay services and automated teller machines. The Company also offers full service trust and brokerage services. The Company provides group life, health, accident, disability and other insurance programs, as well as a number of other employee benefit programs.