RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On March 17, 2020, the Board of Directors of RF Industries, Ltd., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”), amended Article II, Section 1 of the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws, effective immediately, to permit meetings of stockholders to be held by means of remote communication as authorized by Section 78.320 of the Revised Nevada Statutes. As amended, Article II, Section 1 reads as follows:

Section 1. All meetings of the stockholders shall be held at any place within or outside the State of Nevada as shall be designated from time to time by the Board of Directors. The Board may, in its sole discretion, determine that a meeting of stockholders shall not be held at any place, but may instead be held solely by means of remote communication as authorized by Section 78.320 of the Revised Nevada Statutes. In the absence of any such designation, stockholders\’ meetings shall be held at the principal executive office of the Corporation.

The Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws reflecting these amendments are filed with this report as Exhibit 3.4, and the above description is qualified by reference to that document.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

3.4 Amended and Restated Bylaws of RF Industries, Ltd., effective as of March 17, 2020.



R F INDUSTRIES LTD Exhibit

EX-3.4 2 tm2013330d1_ex3-4.htm EXHIBIT 3.4 Exhibit 3.4 AMENDED AND RESTATED BY-LAWS OF RF INDUSTRIES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About RF INDUSTRIES, LTD. (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. designs, manufactures and markets interconnect products and systems, including coaxial and specialty cables, and fiber optic cables. The Company’s segments include RF Connector and Cable Assembly, Medical Cabling and Interconnector, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly. It operates through five divisions, which include Connector and Cable Assembly Division, which designs, manufactures and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors; the Bioconnect Division, which manufactures and distributes cabling and interconnect products to the medical monitoring market; Cables Unlimited Division, which operates through Cables Unlimited, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company; Comnet Telecom Supply Division, which operates through Comnet Telecom Supply, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, and the Rel-Tech Electronics Division, which operates through Rel-Tech Electronics, Inc., a subsidiary of the Company.