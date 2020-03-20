SEC Filings UNISYS CORPORATION (LON:USY) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

As previously reported on March 13, 2020, Unisys Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), issued a notice of full redemption to redeem all $440.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 10.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”), which are governed by that certain Indenture, dated as of April 17, 2017, among the Company, as issuer, the guarantors named therein (the “Guarantors”), and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as trustee (in such capacity, the “Trustee”) and as collateral trustee (in such capacity, the “Collateral Trustee”), on April 15, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”) for a redemption price equal to 105.375% of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed plus accrued, but unpaid interest, if any, to, but not including, the Redemption Date (the “Redemption Price”). On March 19, 2020, the Company irrevocably deposited or caused to be deposited with the Trustee as trust funds in trust solely for the benefit of holders of the Notes, an amount sufficient to fully pay the Redemption Price on the Redemption Date, satisfying and discharging the Company’s and the Guarantors’ obligations under the Indenture and the Notes (the “Satisfaction and Discharge”), and the Company, the Guarantors, the Trustee and the Collateral Trustee entered into a Satisfaction and Discharge of Indenture (the “Satisfaction and Discharge Agreement”) evidencing such satisfaction and discharge of the Indenture.

The description of the Satisfaction and Discharge and the Satisfaction and Discharge Agreement contained herein are qualified in their entirely by reference to the full text of the Satisfaction and Discharge Agreement, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

