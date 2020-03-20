Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 Regulation Fair Disclosure

(d) Exhibits Item 10.1 Letter of Intent dated March 17, 2020 99.1 Press release dated March 20, 2020



Immune Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 17 March 2020 Ms. Noreen Griffin President & Chief Executive Officer Cytocom,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Immune Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMUN)

Immune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is involved in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of therapies to combat chronic, life-threatening diseases through the activation and modulation of the body’s immune system using its patented immunotherapy. The Company’s products and immunotherapy technologies are designed to improve the treatment of cancer, infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/acquired immuno deficiency syndrome (AIDS), chronic inflammatory diseases and autoimmune diseases. Its technology platform is built on various immunotherapies, such as Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) and Methionine-Enkephalin (MENK). Its technology offers treatment for a range of cancers. The Company’s clinical programs involve immunotherapy with Methionine-Enkephalin (MENK) (sometimes referred to as opioid growth factor) and its Low Dose Naltrexone (LDN) product or LodonalTM, which stimulates the immune system even in patients with advanced cancer.