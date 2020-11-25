RESPIRERX PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On November 24, 2020, RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware a Fifth Certificate of Amendment (the “Certificate of Amendment”) to its Second Restated Certificate of Incorporation. The Certificate of Amendment increased the number of authorized shares of common stock of the Company, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), from 1,000,000,000 to 2,000,000,000.

The above description of the Certificate of Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Certificate of Amendment, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On November 24, 2020, the Company held a Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). The record date for stockholders to receive notice of and to be eligible to vote at the Special Meeting was October 16, 2020. A total of 577,842,003 shares were eligible to be voted at the Special Meeting.

The Company’s shareholders approved the following amendments to the Second Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the “Charter”) of the Company: (i) to effect, at the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), a ten-to-one (10 to 1) reverse stock split of all of the outstanding shares of Common Stock (the “Reverse Split Amendment”), and (ii) to set the Company’s authorized shares of stock at 2,005,000,000 shares consisting of 2,000,000,000 shares designated as Common Stock, and 5,000,000 shares designated as preferred stock, with stated value and other terms to be determined at the discretion of the Board (the “Authorized Shares Amendment”).

The following was the result of the vote to approve the Reverse Split Amendment:

3.1* Fifth Certificate of Amendment of the Second Restated Certificate of Incorporation of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

*Filed herewith





RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ex3-1.htm Exhibit 3.1 Fifth Certificate of Amendment of Second Restated Certificate of Incorporation of RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Corporation”),…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About RESPIRERX PHARMACEUTICALS INC. (OTCMKTS:RSPI)

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly Cortex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company is focused on the clinical development in the areas of respiratory disorders, including respiratory depression and sleep apnea. It is engaged in research and clinical development of a class of compounds referred to as ampakines, which act to enhance the actions of the excitatory neurotransmitter glutamate at a-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) glutamate receptors. Its ampakines, including CX717, CX1739 and CX1942, were efficacious in treating drug induced respiratory depression caused by opioids or certain anesthetics without offsetting the analgesic effects of the opioids or the anesthetic effects of the anesthetics. Its dronabinol is indicated for the treatment of sleep-related breathing disorders, including sleep apnea.