On November 23, 2020, the Company filed an Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation reducing the minimum and maximum number of directors on the Company’s board from not less than nine nor more than 15 to not less than five nor more than 13 and allowing the Company’s stockholders to act by written consent.

About Luby's, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) Luby's, Inc., is a multi-branded company operating in the restaurant industry and in the contract food services industry. The Company is managed through three segments: Company-owned restaurants, franchise operations, and Culinary Contract Services (CSS). The company-owned restaurants brands are Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers, and Cheeseburger in Paradise with a couple of non-core restaurant locations under other brand names. As of August 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 175 restaurants, with 127 in Texas and the remainder in other states. The Company offers franchises for the Fuddruckers brand. As of August 31, 2016, the number of franchised restaurants were 113. Culinary Contract Services consists of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in three lines of business: healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining. As of August 31, 2016, the Company had 24 Culinary Contract Services contracts.