J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Choice 1 – Every One Year: 1,329,604 Choice 2 – Every Two Years: Choice 3 – Every Three Years 8,202 Abstain: 182,800



About J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS)

J.W. Mays, Inc. is engaged in operating a range of commercial real estate properties. The Company’s properties include Brooklyn, New York-Fulton Street at Bond Street; Brooklyn, New York-Jowein building at Elm Place; Jamaica, New York-Jamaica Avenue at 169th Street; Fishkill, New York-Route 9 at Interstate Highway 84; Levittown, New York-Hempstead Turnpike; Massapequa, New York-Sunrise Highway; Circleville, Ohio-Tarlton Road, and Brooklyn, New York-Truck bays, passage facilities and tunnel-Schermerhorn Street, and Livingston Street. The Company holds the 10% lease of The Fulton Street at Bond Street’s property under five separate leases. As of July 31, 2016, the Jowein building at Elm Place was leased to approximately 11 tenants of which two were retail stores, one was a fast food restaurant, one was for warehouse and seven leases were for office space. The building Jamaica Avenue at 169th Street is Company owned and the land is leased from an affiliated company.