RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:RECN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
About RESOURCES CONNECTION, INC. (NASDAQ:RECN)
Resources Connection, Inc. is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory. The Company provides its services and solutions to a client base in a range of industries. Its finance and accounting services encompass accounting operations, financial reporting, internal controls, financial analyses and business transactions. It offers a range of technology solutions, which include enterprise resource planning systems; strategic front-of-the-house systems; human resources (HR) information systems, and supply chain management systems, among others.