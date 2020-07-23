CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 23, 2020, CyberOptics Corporation published a press release providing information regarding its results of operations and financial condition for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit 99 Press Release dated July 23, 2020.



About CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)

Cyberoptics Corporation is a developer and manufacturer of sensing technology solutions. The Company’s products and services are used in the surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor and three dimensional (3D) scanning solutions and services markets. Its products are sold into the electronics assembly, dynamic random access memory and flash memory, and semiconductor fabrication capital equipment markets. The Company develops, manufactures and sells non-contact sensors and systems for process control and inspection, and for metrology applications and services. It also sells sensors and standalone inspection systems directly to end users. Its principal semiconductor products, the WaferSense and ReticleSense family of products, are a series of wireless sensors that provide measurements of various factors in the semiconductor fabrication process. Its SMT inspection system products are used in the SMT electronic assembly industry for process control and inspection.