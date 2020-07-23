DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ:DWSN) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On July 23, 2020, Dawson Geophysical Company (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it plans to publicly release its preliminary and unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the Company’s second quarter of 2020, before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020. In addition, the Company announced that an investors’ conference call to review the second quarter results will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

A copy of the press release is furnished as an exhibit to this Current Report. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the press release is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

(d) Exhibits.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in the attached Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act.

99.1 — Press release, dated July 23, 2020.



About DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc., is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates through contract seismic data acquisition and processing services segment. It operates approximately 10 seismic crews, consisting of over eight crews in the United States and approximately two crews in Canada, and a seismic data processing center. It owns equipment for over 20 land-based seismic data acquisition crews, approximately 220 vibrator energy source units, over 248,000 recording channels and approximately 20 central recording systems.