Resort Savers, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSV) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or ByLaws: Change in Fiscal Year.

On May 28, 2020, Resort Savers, Inc. (the \”Company\”) filed a Certificate of Amendment with the Nevada Secretary of State, whereby the Company changed its name to Phoenix Rising Companies, to and in accordance with Nevada Revised Statutes §78.390. Consistent with this Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation, the Company is preparing and shall file an application for name change and new trading symbol with FINRA.

The Company anticipates that the name change and new trading symbol will be approved by FINRA in the third quarter of 2020. At such time as the Company is assigned a new trading symbol, we will make a subsequent announcement.

About Resort Savers, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSV)

Resort Savers, Inc. makes investments and acquisitions into markets and industries throughout the world. The Company operates through two segments: health beverage, and oil and gas. The Company has invested in a company principally engaged in the development and production of beverages, investment in agricultural business, and import and export of products in the food and beverage industry. It has also invested in a company principally engaged in the trading of oil, gas and lubricant. The Company’s subsidiaries include Xing Rui International Investment Holding Group Co., Ltd. (Xing Rui), Xing Rui International Investment Group Ltd. (Xin Rui HK), Huaxin Changrong (Shenzhen) Technology Service Co., Ltd. (Huaxin), Shenzhen Amuli Industrial Development Company Limited (Amuli) and Beijing Yandong Tieshan Oil Products Co., Ltd. (Tieshan Oil). The Company has not generated any revenues.