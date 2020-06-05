SEC Filings MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Story continues below

On June 5, 2020, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP issued a press release announcing the completion of a strategic recapitalization, certain changes in governance, the redetermination of its borrowing base and the selection of a new operator, as further set forth in the press release.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.