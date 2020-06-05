MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
On June 5, 2020, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP issued a press release announcing the completion of a strategic recapitalization, certain changes in governance, the redetermination of its borrowing base and the selection of a new operator, as further set forth in the press release.
A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
|
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Exhibit
About MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, exploitation and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on enhanced oil recovery (EOR). The Company’s properties are located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in over five areas: Southern Oklahoma; Northeastern Oklahoma; parts of Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas within the Hugoton; Texas Gulf Coast, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The Company operates approximately 100% of its properties, as calculated on a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) basis, through its affiliate, Mid-Con Energy Operating, LLC (Mid-Con Energy Operating). The Company designs and manages the development, recompletion or work-over for all of the wells it operates and supervises operation and maintenance activities. Mid-Con Energy Operating provides the Company with management, administrative and operational services under a services agreement.
An ad to help with our costs/* */ // AST – IMS - [MarketExclusive_ROS]