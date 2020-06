On June 7, 2020, Sanuwave Health, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an agreement with Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”) to which the Company paid Celularity $1,110,000 for an exclusive and irrevocable option to purchase Celularity’s UltraMIST assets and partnership rights for its wound care biologic products. The payment for the option is non-refundable, but upon the consummation of the acquisition of such assets and rights on substantially the terms set forth in the non-binding letter of intent previously executed by the parties, such option payment shall be deducted from the purchase price. The option automatically expires on July 14, 2020.

The Company issued a press release regarding the option agreement entered into with Celularity.

