RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. (TSE:RFP) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

ITEM 5.03



Resolute Forest Products Inc. Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 d904604dex31.htm EX-3.1 EX-3.1 Exhibit 3.1 BY-LAWS OF RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. (formerly known as AbitibiBowater Inc.) The following are the By-Laws (the “By-Laws”) of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (formerly known as AbitibiBowater Inc.),…

Resolute Forest Products Inc. offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. The Company owns or operates over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States, Canada and South Korea, as well as power generation assets in Canada. It operates through five segments: market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. It also sells green power produced from renewable sources, wood chips and other wood related products to customers located in Canada and the United States. It produces market pulp at over seven facilities in North America, with total capacity of approximately 1.8 million metric tons. It produces tissue products at over two facilities in North America. It operates over 15 sawmills in Canada that produce construction-grade lumber sold in North America. It produces newsprint at over 10 facilities in North America and approximately one facility in South Korea.