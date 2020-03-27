Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.
Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 26, 2020, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing positive preliminary Phase 1a/1b clinical trial results for AB-729, a proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi compound in development for patients with chronic hepatitis B. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Also on March 26, 2020, the Company held a conference call and webcast presentation to discuss the preliminary Phase 1a/1b trial results for AB-729. A copy of the presentation is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated by reference herein.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
EX-99.1 2 ex991-abx729updatepressrel.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit  Exhibit 99.1Arbutus Announces Positive Preliminary Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial Results for AB-729,…
About Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV). It is developing a pipeline focused on advancing Ribo Nucleic Acid interference therapeutics (RNAi) using its Lipid Nanoparticle technology. The Company’s lead RNAi HBV candidate, ARB-1467, eliminates HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. ARB-1467 is being developed as a multi-component RNAi therapeutic that targets various sites on the HBV genome. It is also developing small molecule covalently closed circular deoxyribonucleic acid (cccDNA) formation inhibitors, multiple small molecule orally bioavailable inhibitors of HBV surface antigen production and secretion, cccDNA epigenetic modifiers and stimulator of interferon genes agonists.

