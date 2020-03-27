SEC Filings Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 26, 2020, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing positive preliminary Phase 1a/1b clinical trial results for AB-729, a proprietary GalNAc delivered RNAi compound in development for patients with chronic hepatitis B. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Also on March 26, 2020, the Company held a conference call and webcast presentation to discuss the preliminary Phase 1a/1b trial results for AB-729. A copy of the presentation is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.