CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On March 25, 2020, CrossAmerica Partners LP (the “Partnership”) entered into a limited consent (the “Consent”) to its Credit Agreement, dated as of April 1, 2019 (the “Credit Agreement”), among the Partnership and Lehigh Gas Wholesale Services, Inc., as borrowers (collectively, the “Borrowers”), the guarantors from time to time party thereto, the lenders from time to time party thereto and Citizens Bank, N.A., as administrative agent. to the Consent, the Required Lenders (as defined in the Credit Agreement) consented to the consummation of the Exchange Transaction (as defined below).

Item 2.01 Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Effective March 25, 2020, to the terms of the previously announced Exchange Agreement dated as of November 19, 2019 (the “Exchange Agreement”), between the Partnership and Circle K Stores Inc., a Texas corporation (“Circle K”), Circle K transferred to the Partnership 33 owned and leased convenience store properties (the “Properties”) and certain assets (including fuel supply agreements) relating to such Properties, as well as U.S. wholesale fuel supply contracts covering 333 additional sites (the “DODO Sites”), subject to certain adjustments, and, in exchange therefore, the Partnership transferred to Circle K all of the limited partnership units in CST Fuel Supply LP that were owned by the Partnership, which represent 17.5% of the outstanding units of CST Fuel Supply LP (collectively, the “Exchange Transaction”). Twelve Properties and 49 DODO Sites (collectively, the “Removed Properties”) were removed from the Exchange Transaction prior to Closing, and Circle K made an aggregate payment of approximately $13.4 million to CrossAmerica at Closing in exchange for the Removed Properties, in each case, to the terms and conditions of the Exchange Agreement.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 26, 2020, the Partnership and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. issued a press release announcing the consummation of the Exchange Transaction. The press release, attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein, is being furnished to the SEC and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for any purpose.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

About CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL)

