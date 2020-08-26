Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 26, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing preliminary financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated August 26, 2020, titled “Research Solutions Reports Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results”



Research Solutions, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2029440d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Research Solutions Reports Preliminary Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Company Expects to Report $4.4 million of Annual Recurring Revenue ENCINO,…

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides a cloud based software-as-a-service (SaaS) research platform, which allows on-demand access to scientific, technical, and medical (STM) information for life science companies, academic institutions, and other research-intensive organizations. The Company provides three service offerings to its customers, which include Article Galaxy SaaS Platforms, Article Galaxy Transactions, and Reprints and ePrints. Article Galaxy SaaS platforms is its cloud-based SaaS solution (Article Galaxy), which consists of software and Internet-based interfaces. Article Galaxy Transactions provides its customers with a single source to the universe of published STM content. The Company has developed ePrint software, which transitions paper Reprints to electronic ePrints. The Company’s subsidiaries include Reprints Desk, Inc. and Reprints Desk Latin America S. de R.L. de C.V.