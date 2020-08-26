Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On August 26, 2020, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the expansion of its commercial team with an Indonesian-based representative. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

*99.1 Press release dated August 26, 2020 regarding the announcement of the Company’s expansion of its commercial team with an Indonesian-based representative.

*Furnished herewith.



Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Exhibit 99.1 Ocean Power Technologies Expands Commercial Team With Indonesia-Based Representative Newly Created Strategic Role Will Execute OPT’s Asia-Pacific Market Expansion MONROE TOWNSHIP,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is developing and seeking to commercialize its systems that generate electricity by connecting the renewable energy of ocean waves. The Company’s PowerBuoy systems use technologies that convert the mechanical energy created by the rising and falling of ocean waves into electricity. The Company focuses on developing its PowerBuoy product line, which is based on modular, ocean-going buoys. Its autonomous PowerBuoy generates power for use in remote locations, independent of an existing power grid. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing its PowerBuoy products and services for use in autonomous power applications. The Company markets its PowerBuoys in the United States and internationally. The autonomous PowerBuoy integrates a power take-off (PTO) and onboard system for energy storage and management. Its PowerBuoy product is the PB3. PB3 can act as an uninterruptable power supply (UPS), which recharges itself by harvesting energy from the waves.