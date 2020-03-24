Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 19, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release announcing The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC’s approval of its application to have its common stock listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Registrant’s common stock commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 23, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated March 19, 2020, titled “Research Solutions Receives Nasdaq Listing Approval”



About Research Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSSS)

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides a cloud based software-as-a-service (SaaS) research platform, which allows on-demand access to scientific, technical, and medical (STM) information for life science companies, academic institutions, and other research-intensive organizations. The Company provides three service offerings to its customers, which include Article Galaxy SaaS Platforms, Article Galaxy Transactions, and Reprints and ePrints. Article Galaxy SaaS platforms is its cloud-based SaaS solution (Article Galaxy), which consists of software and Internet-based interfaces. Article Galaxy Transactions provides its customers with a single source to the universe of published STM content. The Company has developed ePrint software, which transitions paper Reprints to electronic ePrints. The Company’s subsidiaries include Reprints Desk, Inc. and Reprints Desk Latin America S. de R.L. de C.V.