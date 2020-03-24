GOGO INC. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03



About GOGO INC. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the aviation industry across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW) and Business Aviation (BA). The Company provides services on approximately 9,600 aircrafts. Its commercial aviation business operates through the Company’s CA-NA and CA-ROW segments, and provides connectivity-based solutions. Its BA segment offers a suite of in-flight Internet connectivity and other voice and data communications products and services to the business aviation market. It offers global network solutions, which include global satellite solutions for CA, global satellite solutions for BA and North American solutions for CA-NA and BA; airborne equipment and related services; passenger services; airline/owner/operator services, and connected aircraft services.