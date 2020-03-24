SEC Filings HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE:HVT) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03 of the Original Filing to correct the misspelling of the lender, Truist Bank and related reference.

Although no changes have been made to the Original Filing other than to amend the information set forth above, the Original Filing is being amended and restated in its entirety.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

Drawdown of Secured Revolving Credit Facility

As previously disclosed, Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (the “Company”) has an Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, dated as of September 27, 2019 (the \”Credit Agreement\”), among the Company, the borrowing subsidiary party, the lenders party thereto and Truist Bank (as successor by merger to SunTrust Bank), as administrative agent and issuing bank. The Credit Agreement provides for a revolving credit facility of $60.0 million (the “Revolving Credit Facility”), and is secured by inventory, accounts receivable, cash and certain other personal property. Availability fluctuates under a borrowing base calculation and is reduced by outstanding letters of credit. The material terms of the Credit Agreement are described under \”Note 6, Credit Arrangement\” in the notes to financial statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year December 31, 2019. The Company has not had any amounts outstanding under the Credit Agreement or its predecessor agreements, originating in 2008. The Company provided notice to the administrative agent on March 17, 2020 to borrow $25.0 million and on March 20, 2020 to borrow $18.8 million under the Revolving Credit Facility. The Company may repay amounts borrowed at any time without penalty. As a result of the borrowings described, there is currently a $10.5 million unused borrowing capacity under the Revolving Credit Facility.

The interest rate on the outstanding balance from time to time of the Revolving Credit Facility is based upon, at the Company’s option, either: (i) the Eurodollar rate or (ii) the base rate, in each case, plus an applicable margin. Such applicable margin is a percentage per annum of 1.50% for average availability less than $30.0 million or 1.25% for average availability greater or equal to $30.0 million. The current interest rate for borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility is the three-month Eurodollar LIBOR rate plus 1.50%.

The Company initiated its borrowings under the Revolving Credit Facility as a precautionary measure in order to increase its cash position and preserve financial flexibility considering current uncertainty in the global markets resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. The proceeds from the Revolving Credit Facility borrowings are currently being held on the Company’s balance sheet. In accordance with the terms of the Credit Agreement, the proceeds from the Revolving Credit Facility borrowings may in the future be used for working capital, general corporate or other purposes permitted by the Credit Agreement.