CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01



About CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES, INC. (NASDAQ:CJJD)

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. is a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products found in a retail pharmacy in the People’s Republic of China. The Company’s segments include retail drugstores, online pharmacy, drug wholesale and herb farming. The retail drugstores segment sells prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medicines, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), dietary supplement, medical devices and sundry items to retail customers. Its online pharmacy segment sells OTC drugs, dietary supplement, medical devices and sundry items to customers through Alibaba’s Tmall and its own platform all over China. The drug wholesale segment supplies its own retail drugstores with prescription and OTC medicines, TCM, dietary supplement, medical devices and sundry items, and also sells them to other drug vendors and hospitals. Its herb farming segment cultivates selected herbs for sales to other drug vendors. It is also involved in online sales and clinic services.