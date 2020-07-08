RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Effective July 1, 2020, RenovaCare, Inc. (the “Company”) and StemCell Systems GmbH (“SCS”) entered into a Strategic Research and Development Agreement (the “Strategic Agreement”) having an initial term of three years with successive one-year extensions unless earlier terminated. Capitalized terms used in this Item 1.01 and not otherwise defined shall have the meaning ascribed to it in the Strategic Agreement.

As stated in the Strategic Agreement its purpose is to:

10.1 Strategic Agreement dated June 30, 2020, and having an effective date of July 1, 2020, by and between RenovaCare, Inc. and StemCell Systems GmbH.* 99.1 Press release dated July 1, 2020 “RenovaCare Launches R&D Innovation Center (Berlin) for Organ & Tissue Regeneration.”

*Certain portions of this Exhibit have been redacted to Item 601(b)(2) and (10) of Regulation S-K. The Company agrees to furnish, on a supplemental basis, an unredacted copy of this Exhibit to the SEC upon request.

[ Page Follows]



RenovaCare, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 exh_101.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 EXHIBIT 10.1 CERTAIN INFORMATION IN THIS EXHIBIT MARKED [****] HAS BEEN EXCLUDED FROM THE EXHIBIT BECAUSE IT IS BOTH (I) NOT MATERIAL AND (II) WOULD BE COMPETITIVELY HARMFUL IF PUBLICLY DISCLOSED. Strategic Research And Development Agreement (this “Strategic R & D Agreement”) dated July 1,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare, Inc., formerly Janus Resources, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, research, development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. The Company’s initial products under development target skin. The Company, through RenovaCare Sciences Corp., offers treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells, along with a medical-grade liquid spraying device and associated equipment (the SkinGun). It is evaluating the efficacy and potential of SkinGun, in combination with a cell isolation method, in the treatment of tissue that has been subject to severe trauma. Its technology, the CellMist System, uses SkinGun to spray a liquid suspension of a patient’s stem cells, the CellMist Solution, onto wounds. The CellMist System harvests a patient’s stem cells from a small area of skin and suspends them in the water-based CellMist Solution.