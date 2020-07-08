KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02.

On July 6, 2020, Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing certain preliminary financial results for the three and six monthperiods ended June 30, 2020 and certain changes with regard to its reinsurance coverage. A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.
The information furnished with this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Attached as Exhibit 99.2 is additional preliminary financial information about the Company.
The information furnished with this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.2, shall not be deemed as “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
(d) Exhibits.
KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex99_1.htm PRESS RELEASE DATED JULY 6,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. offers property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York State. The Company offers these products through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company (KICO). KICO is a licensed property and casualty insurance company. The Company operates through property and casualty insurances segment, which offers a range of property and casualty policies to its producers. The Company underwrites its business utilizing the CLUE industry claims database, insurance scoring reports, physical inspection of risks and other individual risk underwriting tools. It writes homeowners and dwelling fire business in New York City and Long Island. The Company’s product lines include personal lines, commercial liability, commercial automobile, livery physical damage and other. Its personal lines consist of homeowners, dwelling fire, renters, equipment breakdown and service line endorsements and personal umbrella policies.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR