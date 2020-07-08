SEC Filings KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. (NASDAQ:KINS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02.

On July 6, 2020, Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the “ Company ”) issued a press release (the “ Press Release ”) announcing certain preliminary financial results for the three and six monthperiods ended June 30, 2020 and certain changes with regard to its reinsurance coverage. A copy of the Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

The information furnished with this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Attached as Exhibit 99.2 is additional preliminary financial information about the Company.

The information furnished with this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.2, shall not be deemed as “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any other filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits .