American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On June 30, 2020, American Public Education, Inc. (the “Company”) and its wholly owned subsidiary, American Public University System (“APUS”), entered into an Amendment to Amended and Restated Employment Agreement (the “Amendment”) with Dr. Wallace E. Boston, the President of APUS. The Amendment amends the Amended and Restated Employment Agreement, dated August 21, 2019, by and among the Company, APUS, and Dr. Boston, which had contemplated that Dr. Boston would retire as APUS President on June 30, 2020. to the Amendment, Dr. Boston will now retire as APUS President on the earlier of (a) August 29, 2020 and (b) the date the employment of Dr. Boston’s successor as President of APUS begins. The foregoing summary of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by the text of the Amendment, a copy of which will be filed with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2020.



About American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. is a provider of online and on-campus postsecondary education. The Company’s segments include American Public Education Segment (APEI Segment), which consists of the operational activities of APUS, other corporate activities and minority investments, and Hondros College of Nursing Segment (HCON Segment), which consists of the operational activities of HCON. APUS provides online postsecondary education directed primarily at the needs of the military and public safety communities. APUS is an online university that includes American Military University (AMU) and American Public University (APU). HCON provides nursing education to students at approximately four campuses in the State of Ohio, as well as online, to serve the needs of the nursing and healthcare communities. HCON offers a Diploma in Practical Nursing and an Associate Degree in Nursing at its Ohio campuses, which are located in the suburban areas of Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton and Cleveland.