BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

On March 4, 2020, the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (“ICC Tribunal”) delivered a Partial Arbitration Award (the “Partial Arbitration Award”) in the arbitration matter between BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) and Seqirus UK Limited (“Seqirus”) with respect to the License Agreement dated June 16, 2015 between the Company and Seqirus (the “SUL Agreement”) relating to the commercialization of peramivir (RAPIVAB/ALPIVAB) worldwide (excluding Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel, the “Territory”).

In the Partial Arbitration Award, the ICC Tribunal found that, during the term, Seqirus materially breached and abandoned its core duties to the Company under the Diligent Efforts (as defined in the SUL Agreement) requirements of the SUL Agreement as applicable in the U.S. The ICC Tribunal granted a declaratory judgment in favor of the Company terminating the SUL Agreement and restoring all rights to peramivir to the Company as of March 17, 2020 (or such other date as the parties agree). The ICC Tribunal also awarded the Company its attorneys’ fees and expenses incurred in securing the declaratory judgment as well as the costs incurred by the Company in the arbitration. Finally, the ICC Tribunal found that Seqirus breached the SUL Agreement by failing to pay the milestone payment due to the Company within 30 days of the approval of peramivir for adult use in the European Union and awarded the Company $5.0 million (plus interest) for this claim. The ICC Tribunal retained jurisdiction for further proceedings relating to the award of attorneys’ fees and for any dispute relating to the return to the Company of all rights to peramivir in the Territory.



About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Story continues below

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BioCryst) is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. The Company uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology. Its drug candidates include RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Avoralstat, BCX7353, other second generation hereditary angioedema (HAE) compounds, BCX4430 and Forodesine. Its product RAPIVAB contains peramivir. Peramivir is an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor approved in various countries for the treatment of patients with influenza, in the United States as RAPIVAB. RAPIVAB is used for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza. Its BCX4430 is a broad-spectrum antiviral (BSAV) research program.