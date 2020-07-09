Rennova Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNVA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 30, 2020, Rennova Health, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an Exchange Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Christopher Diamantis, who had previously been a director of the Company until his resignation on February 26, 2020. to the Agreement, the Company issued to Mr. Diamantis 22,000 shares of its Series M Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) in exchange for the extinguishment of the Company’s indebtedness to Mr. Diamantis totalling $18,849,637.06, including accrued interest, as of June 30, 2020.

The terms of the Preferred Stock were set forth in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2020. In particular, each holder of the Preferred Stock shall be entitled to vote on all matters submitted to a vote of the holders of the Company’s common stock. Regardless of the number of shares of Preferred Stock outstanding and so long as at least one share of Preferred Stock is outstanding, the outstanding shares of Preferred Stock shall have the number of votes, in the aggregate, equal to 51% of all votes entitled to be voted at any meeting of stockholders or action by written consent. Each outstanding share of the Preferred Stock shall represent its proportionate share of the 51% allocated to the outstanding shares of Preferred Stock in the aggregate. The Preferred Stock shall vote with the common stock and any other voting securities as if they were a single class of securities.

The foregoing description of the Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified by reference to the Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.02. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 3.03. Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.01. Changes in Control of Registrant.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits