NACCO INDUSTRIES, INC. (NYSE:NC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As a result of the unexpected termination by Comisión Federal de Electricidad (“CFE”) of its coal supply contract with an affiliate of Dos Republicas Coal Partnership (“DRCP”), the contract mining agreement between Camino Real Fuels, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NACCO Industries, Inc., and its customer, DRCP, terminated on July 1, 2020. The termination of the contract between CFE and DRCP eliminated DRCP’s need for coal from Camino Real Fuels’ Eagle Pass Mine, and will result in mine closure.

On June 25 and 26, 2020, Camino Real Fuels issued a notice of prospective termination of employment to all employees of the Eagle Pass Mine. Camino Real Fuels is in negotiations with DRCP regarding performance of the required mine reclamation.

Camino Real Fuels commenced coal deliveries in 2015 and delivered 1.5 million tons of coal during 2019. Closure of the mine does not materially impact NACCO’s outlook for 2020. The contract mining agreement between Camino Real Fuels and DRCP was previously expected to terminate in 2021.

