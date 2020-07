SEC Filings International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 8, 2020, Mr. Gregory A. Wright resigned from the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of International Seaways, Inc. (the “Company”) with immediate effect. Mr. Wright’s resignation was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. In connection with his resignation, Mr. Wright’s previously granted stock-based director fees will be treated as fully vested, and in consideration of the Company’s and the Board’s ability to seek advice from him following his resignation through the end of the second quarter of 2021, the Company will pay Mr. Wright approximately $100,000.

Following Mr. Wright’s resignation, the Company appointed Ms. Randee E. Day, a current director, as the Chair of the Audit Committee, and appointed Mr. Ian T. Blackley, a current director, as a member of the Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance and Risk Assessment Committee. The Board has previously determined that both Ms. Day and Mr. Blackley are “independent”, and that Ms. Day is an “audit committee financial expert”, in each case as defined under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the New York Stock Exchange.

