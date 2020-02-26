Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.



About Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases. The Company uses its microRNA product platform to develop chemically modified, single-stranded oligonucleotides that the Company calls anti-miRs to modulate microRNAs and return diseased cells to their healthy state. The Company’s Regulus microMarkers division is focused on identifying microRNAs as biomarkers of human disease. It has a research collaboration with Biogen focused on the discovery of microRNAs as biomarkers for multiple sclerosis and has completed research for another pharmaceutical company to explore microRNAs as biomarkers for specific patient populations. The Company is developing RG-101, an N-Acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome, and RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107.