Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On February 26, 2020, Enviva Partners, LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K (this “Current Report”) as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 2.02 and Item 7.01 of this Current Report and Exhibit 99.1 is being “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” by the Partnership for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

The information set forth under Item 2.02 is incorporated by reference as if fully set forth herein.

Exhibits.

99.1 Enviva Partners, LP press release dated February 26, 2020.



Enviva Partners, LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2011022d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Enviva Partners,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Enviva Partners, LP is a producer of wood pellets. The Company, through its interests in Enviva, LP and Enviva GP, LLC, supplies utility-grade wood pellets to power generators under long-term, take-or-pay off-take contracts. The Company procures wood fiber and processes it into utility-grade wood pellets. The Company loads the finished wood pellets into railcars, trucks and barges that are transported to deep-water marine terminals, where they are received, stored and ultimately loaded onto oceangoing vessels for transport to its Northern European customers. The Company owns and operates approximately six production plants in the Southeastern United States that have a combined wood pellet production capacity of approximately 2.3 million metric tons per year (MTPY). Wood pellets are exported from a deep-water marine terminal in Chesapeake, Virginia and from third-party deep-water marine terminals in Mobile, Alabama and Panama City, Florida under long-term contracts.