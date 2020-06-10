RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On June 10, 2020, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. issued a press release describing selected financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended April 19, 2020. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. A copy of the supplemental financial information for the first fiscal quarter ended April 19, 2020, that will be referred to during today’s investor conference call and webcast, is being furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K.
The information in this Item 2.02, including the information set forth in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS INC Exhibit
About RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS, INC. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates and franchises casual-dining restaurants and fast-casual restaurants in North America and focuses on serving a selection of gourmet burgers. The Company is primarily engaged in the sale of food and beverages at the Company-owned restaurants. Its menu features a line of gourmet burgers, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings. It also offers burgers made from chicken breasts, fish fillets, turkey patties, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. It offers a selection of buns, including ciabatta, gluten free, sesame, onion, whole grain, jalapeno and lettuce wraps a range of toppings, including fresh guacamole, house made barbeque sauces, aiolis, grilled pineapple, crispy onion straws, sauteed mushrooms, fried jalapenos, bruschetta salsa, coleslaw, over eight cheese choices and a fried egg.

