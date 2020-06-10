GENIE ENERGY LTD. (NYSE:GNE) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

(a) Genie Energy Ltd.’s (the “Company”) Annual Meeting of Stockholders was held on June 4, 2020 (the “Meeting”). Stockholders voted on the matters set forth below.

(b) (1) A majority of the votes present or represented at the Meeting by the holders of shares entitled to vote on the following matter were voted in connection with the election of each of the Board of Directors nominees named in the Proxy Statement of the Company.

The nominees for election to the Board of Directors were elected, each for a one-year term, based upon the following votes:

6,743,960 3,484 7,933 99.95



About GENIE ENERGY LTD. (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. (Genie) owns interest in its subsidiary, Genie Energy International Corporation, which owns Genie Retail Energy and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc. The Company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd. (Afek), and Genie Oil and Gas (GOGAS). The GRE segment operates retail energy providers (REPs), including IDT Energy, Inc. and Residents Energy, Inc., and energy brokerage and marketing services. Its REP businesses resell electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers. The Afek segment operates an oil and gas exploration project. The GOGAS segment is an oil and gas exploration company. The GOGAS segment consists of early-stage oil shale projects, including its interest in Genie Mongolia, Inc., an oil shale exploration project; American Shale Oil Corporation, which holds and manages an interest in AMSO, LLC, an oil shale development project, and Israel Energy Initiatives, Ltd., an oil shale development project.